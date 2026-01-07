Reviewing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SoftBank Group and Iridium World Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Iridium World Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium World Communications is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 9.21, indicating that its stock price is 821% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Iridium World Communications”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $47.57 billion 3.58 $7.71 billion $7.28 8.18 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 41.42% 20.96% 6.65% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Iridium World Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Iridium World Communications

In August 1999, Iridium World Communications Ltd. filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court, and operated as a debtor-in-possession. Iridium World Communications, Ltd. was engaged in the ownership and participation in the management of Iridium LLC, its parent company, which owned Iridium Operating LLC (Iridium), as of March 31, 1999. Iridium operated as a global wireless telecommunications company. It enabled its customers to make and receive phone calls, and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

