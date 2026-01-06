Alistair Milnes Sells 3,416 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) COO Alistair Milnes sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $22,067.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 136,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,191.82. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alistair Milnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Alistair Milnes sold 3,244 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $22,059.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 259,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 884.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

