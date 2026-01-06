Alethia Young Sells 4,334 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CFO Alethia Young sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $28,127.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at $565,155.69. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 2nd, Alethia Young sold 3,289 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $22,365.20.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 259,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 884.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

