Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Time to Buy?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 921,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 502,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a market cap of C$25.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

