Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 155,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 155,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Stock Up 25.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

