Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.4370. Approximately 50,585,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 46,355,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

