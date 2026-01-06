Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 3% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.8150. 40,818,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 49,192,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $310,760.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,160.17. The trade was a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $678,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,496.21. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,936. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,708,000 after buying an additional 4,182,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after buying an additional 3,671,753 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after buying an additional 3,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

