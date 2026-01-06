The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $785.00 to $980.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $855.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $852.28.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on GS to $1,048 from $850, reinforcing buy-side optimism and helping lift the stock toward fresh highs. Goldman Sachs price target raised to $1,048 from $850 at Barclays
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its GS target to $970 and maintained an overweight rating, adding further analyst support for near?term upside. Wells Fargo adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to $970
- Positive Sentiment: GS shares reached record highs in recent sessions, reflecting momentum from analyst upgrades and strong earnings expectations across the financial sector. Goldman Sachs stock hits all-time high
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman published a positive view on crypto adoption — arguing that clearer rules will drive institutional demand for infrastructure and services — which could expand GS revenue opportunities in trading, custody and advisory products. Goldman Sachs Says Crypto Rules Will Promote Institutional Adoption
- Neutral Sentiment: DOE Secretary Chris Wright is slated to appear at Goldman Sachs’ Energy, Clean Tech & Utilities Conference — a high?profile event that highlights GS’s franchise and deal flow but is not an immediate earnings driver. Oil Execs to Meet with DOE Head Following Venezuela Operation
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research says Venezuela’s oil recovery will be limited near term but may boost output longer term — a macro view that affects commodity markets and trading desks rather than GS’s core fundamentals directly. Goldman Sachs sees limited Venezuela oil recovery after U.S. action
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman analysts boosted TSMC’s price target and called out multi?year AI-driven demand — a high?visibility analyst call that benefits market sentiment and showcases Goldman’s research capabilities but does not materially change GS’s balance sheet. TSMC Stock Hits Record High as Goldman Sachs Flags Multi-Year AI Boom
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
