Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 162,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 83,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

