Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Downgraded by Mizuho to Strong Sell

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 target price (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $431.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $427.89 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

