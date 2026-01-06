Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Buys 24,253 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 30.6% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $47,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Croban acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,708,000. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,785,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 653,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,778,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

