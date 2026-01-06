Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,720 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 581.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.