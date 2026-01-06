Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,720 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 234,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 581.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
