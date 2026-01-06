Head to Head Comparison: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Lucid Diagnostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $8.35 billion 24.31 $2.32 billion $7.56 74.92 Lucid Diagnostics $4.35 million 35.77 -$45.53 million ($1.04) -1.09

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 28.58% 15.08% 13.38% Lucid Diagnostics -1,418.39% N/A -96.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 1 8 16 2 2.70 Lucid Diagnostics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $612.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 248.45%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Lucid Diagnostics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

