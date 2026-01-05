Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 154,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 260,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols. The company serves building service, medical, entertainment, travel, and retail industries.

