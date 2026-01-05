Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.86, but opened at $66.80. Aimei Health Technology shares last traded at $83.0850, with a volume of 74,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Aimei Health Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $438.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.11 and a beta of -3.70.

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 167,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

