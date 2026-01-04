Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR is SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises 4.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $26,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $74.71.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

