MNEE (MNEE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $101.53 Million

MNEE (MNEE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, MNEE has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. MNEE has a market capitalization of $101.53 million and approximately $85.17 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNEE token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MNEE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,411.36 or 1.00108759 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MNEE Profile

MNEE launched on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 101,791,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,791,351 tokens. MNEE’s official website is www.mnee.io. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash.

MNEE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 101,791,351.6233. The last known price of MNEE is 1.00095619 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $86,235.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.