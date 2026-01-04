SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 18,177 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,512,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,533,000 after purchasing an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,582 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 765,145 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,332,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,758,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,973,000 after buying an additional 256,623 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

