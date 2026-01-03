Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $336.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.24 and its 200-day moving average is $322.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $340.33. The stock has a market cap of $560.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

