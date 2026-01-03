Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,412 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $96,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.65 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

