Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 482,130 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 482,130 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment makes up approximately 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.41% of AGNC Investment worth $42,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,995,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $109,814,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.0% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.36. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

