Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $218.93, but opened at $213.69. Enpro shares last traded at $216.1960, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Enpro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enpro by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 26.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 172,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Enpro by 1,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 350,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Further Reading

