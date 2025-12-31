Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.5789 and last traded at $76.28. Approximately 5,827,765 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. FBTC was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

