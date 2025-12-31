Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $21.57. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $21.3150, with a volume of 79,592 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Park Aerospace from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 491,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Featured Stories

