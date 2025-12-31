Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Update

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 569,708 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 804,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 8.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMWB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 342,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,700. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

