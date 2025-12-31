Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.28. Ondas shares last traded at $9.9220, with a volume of 22,670,075 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONDS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ondas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $204,009.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,215.60. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 931,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,115. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth about $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

