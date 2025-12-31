Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 25.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.27. 8,835,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,975% from the average session volume of 425,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 25.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

