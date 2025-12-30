Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Drops By 29.2%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,415 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 16,112 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

SDSI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 7,544.4% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 242.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.