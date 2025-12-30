Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Drops By 29.2%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,415 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 16,112 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
SDSI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $51.95.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
