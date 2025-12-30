JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.7750, with a volume of 2030774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

