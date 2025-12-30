Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 6,213 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Arete Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,086,474 shares of company stock valued at $382,482,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.