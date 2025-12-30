HWG Holdings LP Buys 10,597 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

