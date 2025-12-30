DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. DHT has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 41.17%.The company had revenue of $107.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 85.0% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $623,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 491,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.



DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

