Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Vishwas Seshadri Sells 25,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,164,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,183.58. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 16th, Vishwas Seshadri sold 249 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $1,367.01.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $131,000.00.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 891,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,552. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $291.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life?threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non?viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV?based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

