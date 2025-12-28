Robert Half Inc. $RHI Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,536 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 25.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Robert Half by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,212,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83,232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half by 531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Robert Half had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on Robert Half in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

