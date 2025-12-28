Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $4,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCO opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.08. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

