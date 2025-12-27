Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,752 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 32,404 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. 2,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $542.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach. BRNY was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

