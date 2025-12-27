holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $318.00 thousand and $16.14 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.92 or 0.03345971 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00006792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002341 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00036786 USD and is up 13.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,181.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.