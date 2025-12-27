Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $1.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00000975 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,670,371,068 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.