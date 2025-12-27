Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and traded as low as $46.7250. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 4,095 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

