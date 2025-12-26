Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 72.5% in December

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 380 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the November 30th total of 1,384 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Metro stock remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Friday. Metro has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Metro AG, trading in the U.S. as MTTWF, is a leading international wholesale company based in Düsseldorf, Germany. Founded in 1964, Metro AG operates primarily in the foodservice and hospitality distribution sector, supplying products to hotels, restaurants, caterers and institutional customers. The company’s self?service wholesale model combines large-format stores with streamlined purchasing processes designed to meet the specific needs of professional clients.

Metro AG’s core offering includes a broad assortment of fresh produce, chilled and frozen goods, dry groceries, and non-food items such as kitchen equipment, tableware and cleaning supplies.

