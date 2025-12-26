Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 5,970,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,916,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.54.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2,398.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,469,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Stories

