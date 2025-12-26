Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Henkel AG & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

