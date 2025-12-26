Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 12.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 2,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Veradigm Stock Up 12.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $549.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Veradigm alerts:

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm, Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company’s offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm’s product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.