Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 45,886 shares.The stock last traded at $27.2350 and had previously closed at $27.12.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.0%.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.

