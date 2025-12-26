Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 hitting fresh record closes and momentum across US large caps supports IVV as it tracks the index — bullish market breadth and investor sentiment are lifting the ETF. Article Title

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $680.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

