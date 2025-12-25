First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,975 shares, an increase of 281.1% from the November 30th total of 8,914 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FPX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index utilizes a 10% capping on all constituents and includes the 100 largest, typically best-performing and most liquid initial public offerings (IPOs) of the United States companies in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

