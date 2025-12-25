Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) versus American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Critical Analysis

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -402.98% N/A -218.57% Ituran Location and Control 16.23% 27.68% 16.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Rebel and Ituran Location and Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ituran Location and Control 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Ituran Location and Control has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than American Rebel.

American Rebel has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and Ituran Location and Control”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $11.42 million 0.47 -$17.60 million ($608.24) 0.00 Ituran Location and Control $336.26 million N/A $53.65 million $2.84 15.26

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel. American Rebel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of American Rebel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats American Rebel on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing services. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

