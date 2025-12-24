PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.1984, but opened at $7.75. PCCW shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) is a Hong Kong–based technology and telecommunications company offering a broad array of connectivity, media and IT solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the group traces its roots to the early 2000s restructuring of the local fixed-line incumbent and has since diversified into broadband, mobile and digital media services under various subsidiaries.

The company’s consumer and enterprise businesses encompass fixed-line telephone, broadband internet access, mobile services and pay-TV.

