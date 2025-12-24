Westmount Partners LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Westmount Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $205.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $495.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

