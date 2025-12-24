Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,414 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

